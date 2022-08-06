Willis Weber

Kearney resident, 88

KEANREY — Willis D. Weber, 88, of Kearney died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at St. John's Good Samaritan Society.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

——

Willie was born Feb. 12, 1934, in Culbertson to Carl and Esther (Meininger) Weber. He was a 1951 graduate of Loomis High School where he was always proud to have been the captain of the football team.

In 1952, Willie married Lois and to this union two children were blessed; Terry and Kathy. The marriage later ended in divorce.

Willie then married Dody where he gained three more children who he treated as his own and continued to be part of his life; Dody passed away in 1992.

He then married Mary Ann Lily, and they later divorced.

Willie worked as a diesel Mechanic at Sahling Kenworth for many years. Later he worked at Cable USA until his retirement in 1999. In his retirement, he worked part-time at Monsanto and for the past 10 years for Jim Jensen at Homestead Farms in Minden. During this time Willie and Jim formed a lasting friendship.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and traveling. Willie loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events. He also enjoyed his time with his coffee groups over the years. Willie was a longtime member of the Kearney First United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his son, Terry Weber of Washington; daughter, Kathy Brown of Arizona; stepchildren, Kathy (Pat) Garrelts of Kearney and Greg (Laurie) Brisbin of Kearney; four grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and one on the way; nine step grandchildren; 11 step great-grandchildren; sister, Margene (Gary) Lanquist of Las Vegas; sister-in-law, Elaine Weber of Kearney; as well as many nieces, nephews extended family and friends.

Willie was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dody Weber; stepdaughter, Sheri Simpkins; and brothers, Jim and Kenneth Weber.

Memorials are suggested to Kearney First United Methodist Church, St. Croix Hospice or Habitat for Humanity.

Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.