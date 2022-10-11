Willis Gross

Ravenna Resident, 80

RAVENNA — Willis L. Gross, 80, of Ravenna died Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna. Burial will be in the Sodtown Cemetery southeast of Ravenna. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 at Rasmussen Funeral Home. Online condolences can be directed to www.rasmussenfh.com

Willis Lee Gross was born Sept. 14, 1942 in Omaha, to Lester and Naida (Baer) Gross. He grew up in rural Ravenna and graduated from Ravenna High School. He attended tech school in Lincoln. He joined the U.S. Army and served at Ft. Leonard Wood and later in Vietnam, Germany and Texas. Willis was an OTR truck driver and locomotive engineer for Burlington Northern RR as well as an accomplished mechanic.

He married the love of his life, Jacqueline “Jackie” Cook of Rochester, New York, on Dec. 17, 1965 and raised their six children. They were married for 57 years.

He was a member of the L.D.S. Church.

Survivors include his wife, Jacqueline of Ravenna; sons, Bill Snover of Rochester, Kurt Gross of Florida, and Michael Gross of Columbus; daughters, Brenda Mullins Pen of Ravenna, Merry (Ted) Kirkendall of Rapid City, South Dakota and Jane (Doug) Kelly of Rochester; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Lucille and Gwen.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Michael.

Memorials are suggested to the Disabled Army Veterans.