William Schutz

Elwood resident, 63

ELWOOD — William Herman Schutz, 63 of Elwood, Nebraska, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at his home while in the arms of his loving brother.

Bill was born at Lexington, Nebraska to Marvin and Ruth (Braun) Schutz on February 25, 1959.

He will be missed by all and his memories will always be cherished and loved.

Cremation was chosen, private inurnment will be at a later date.

Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.