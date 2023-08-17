William Lyons

Fountain Hills, Ariz., 77

FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. - William (Bill/Billy) Wallace Lyons III was born to William and Phillys Lyons on January 10, 1946 in Daytona Beach, Florida and passed away peacefully in Fountain Hills, AZ on August 12, 2023. He was surrounded by family and took off to the cosmos during the Perseid meteor shower.

He was a dedicated doctor, beloved husband, cherished father, and passionate traveler. Bill's compassionate care touched countless lives. His devotion to his family and community was unwavering, and his adventurous spirit led him to explore the world's wonders.

He was able to visit 5 continents and make a second home in Switzerland with the Märki family. As a lover of animals, he cared for many family pets, but Molly, the “adventure dog,” had a special connection to him. He wrote that he looks forward to the journey across the rainbow bridge to meet up with his furry friends and his family that crossed before him.

He leaves behind a legacy of healing, love, and unforgettable worldly experiences. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.

He is survived by his wife Donna Lyons of 53 years; daughters Lisa (Jim, children Briella and Sloane); Sarah (Ryan, children Caden, Brody, and Brooklyn); Scott (Alisha, children Hillary and Connor); and Stacy (Jim, children Addison and James); also his siblings Carol, Jayne, Philip (Diane), and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Kearney, NE at a later date this fall. Memorials can be sent to your local Humane Society or the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please feel free to view the Messinger Mortuary site to leave condolences and links to the memorials: https://www.messingermortuary.com/.