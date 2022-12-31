William “Billy” Phillips

Pleasanton resident, 90

KEARNEY — William “Billy” Eugene Phillips, 90, of Pleasanton, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mount Carmel Home Keens Memorial in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Pleasanton United Methodist Church with Rev. Kayla Mangrich officiating.

Visitation will be an hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow at the Pleasanton Cemetery with military honors graveside provided by the United States Army Funeral Honors Team, Pleasanton Leo & Clinton Krotz VFW Post #9481 and Pleasanton Roy Eaton American Legion Post #321. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on the Pleasanton United Methodist Church Facebook page. Memorials are suggested to the Pleasanton Lions Club or the Pleasanton United Methodist Church.

He is survived by 4 children Rick (Linda) Phillips of Mesa, AZ, Mick (Cheryl) Phillips of Greeley, CO, Lori (Mike) Conyers of Minden, NE and Ronald Phillips of Pleasanton, NE. Nine Grandchildren, Rachel, Matthew, Joshua, and Katie of Mesa, AZ, Eric of Westminster, CO, Brandon and Megan of Minden, NE, and Samantha and Nicholas of Pleasanton, NE. One Great Grandchild Kira of Tempe, AZ. He was preceded in death by his wife Carol, parents, Walter and Olive, sisters Erma Keilig, Audrey Royle, Wilmetta Hadwiger and brother Ercil, daughters in law Michelle Phillips and Lori Phillips.

William E. “Billy” Phillips was born on a farm four miles southeast of Pleasanton on December 12, 1932. He attended school at District 23, otherwise known as Sunflower. He graduated from Pleasanton High School in 1950. On January 4, 1955 he entered the Army and for two years was stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington. He then farmed southeast of Pleasanton which included many different endeavors, from corn, soybeans and wheat to cattle and hogs.

On December 27, 1958 he married Carol Hadwiger. They began their married life on the Walter Phillips farm southeast of Pleasanton where they raised 4 kids. In 2019 they moved to Kearney. He was very active in the community, he was a member of the Pleasanton Lions Club, active in the Pleasanton United Methodist Church by being on Ad Board, Board of Trustees, and Pastor Parish Committee. He was also a member of the Adult Choir and read scripture on many occasions. He enjoyed sports, was a coach and sponsor of a slow pitch softball team, spent many nights watching kids and grandkids sporting events and school activities. He participated in several golf leagues and ran the Couples Golf League at Prairie Hills golf course for many years. He spent many years bowling in leagues in both Kearney and Ravenna.

Billy was a devoted, caring and active husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed by his family and all that knew him.