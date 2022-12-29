William “Billy” Phillips

Pleasanton resident, 90

KEARNEY — William “Billy” Eugene Phillips, 90, of Pleasanton, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mount Carmel Home Keens Memorial in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 2, 2022 at the Pleasanton United Methodist Church with Rev. Kayla Mangrich officiating.

Visitation will be an hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow at the Pleasanton Cemetery with military honors graveside. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on the Pleasanton United Methodist Church Facebook page.

Memorials are suggested to the Pleasanton Lion's Club or the Pleasanton United Methodist Church.

Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is charge of arrangements.