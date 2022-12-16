William “Bill” Peters

Kearney resident, 86

KEARNEY — William “Bill” Peters, 86, of Kearney died December 13, 2022 at his home in Kearney.

Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 10:30am at St. Mary's Church, David City.

Parish Rosary will be Tuesday at 10:00am at church.

Burial will be in the Church Cemetery.

Bill is survived by his son, Steve (Kathleen) Peters of Thornton, CO, son-in-law, John Cestia of Highlands Ranch, Co, Fiance, Marla Welton, sister-in-law, Kathy Peters, 2 grandchildren, Amy Cestia and Michael (Erika) Cestia.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Marilyn in 2018, daughter, Brenda Cestia in 2013 and brother, Tom Peters.

In lieu of flowers, plants and statues, memorials may be made to Nebraska One Box Pheasant Hunt.

