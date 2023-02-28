William ‘Bill' Mitchell

Kearney resident, 91

ELWOOD - William "Bill" Mitchell, 91, of Kearney, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the Elwood Care Center where he had been a resident since August of 2022. The family has honored Bill's wish for cremation and private family services to be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Arrangements are under the care of O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Bill was born on April 20th, 1931, in Elm Creek Nebraska to George and Julia Frances (Peterson) Mitchell. He was the second oldest of 5 children. Growing up in Elm Creek he acquired a strong work ethic through his first jobs which included a paper route with his sister Barb, mowing lawns, shoveling snow, and running the projector at the theater in Elm Creek. Bill helped his dad farm and raise livestock. His love for animals leads to a favorite story where he successfully convinced his mother that his pony needed to come inside during a storm.

Bill attended Elm Creek High, graduating with the class of 1949. He participated in football, basketball, and track throughout his high school years with football being a favorite. For many years, he enjoyed attending the UNL Husker Football games with his entire family.

After graduation, Bill proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954. Corporal Mitchell was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri where he also did his basic training. He was accepted into officer candidate school before discharge. While on leave Bill married Lou Casey, whom he met on a blind date, on December 20, 1952, in Lexington, NE. The couple lived in Crocker Missouri until his discharge in 1954. They then moved to the family farm near Elm Creek where Bill farmed and raised livestock. Bill and Lou had 4 children, Kurt, David, Susan, and Janet.

In 1969, Bill and Lou purchased their own farm north of Elm Creek where they lived until moving to Kearney in 1986. While farming and raising their 4 children, Bill also made it a point to give back to his community by serving on the school board for several years.

Bill loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. The valuable lessons he taught them will provide lasting memories. His practical advice, honest guidance, and adoring smile will be missed by all. Bill was a man of integrity and principles that go unsurpassed.

Bill and Lou enjoyed many years of RV travel. They visited all corners of the U.S. reconnecting with family, and friends while touring many areas on their bucket lists. Winters were spent in Arizona or Texas; he was not a fan of cold and snow! Many good friends were made during their travels, and they kept in touch over the years.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 70 years Lou, Elwood Care Center, Elwood NE and children; Kurt (Kate Fly) Mitchell of Overton, Dave (Connie) Mitchell of Elm Creek, Sue Worthing of Kearney, and Jan Mitchell of Overland Park, KS, grandchildren; Casey (ReNae) Mitchell, Lea (Bobby) Griese, Sam (Chris) Pfigler, Mitch (Lisa) Mitchell, Kara (Jason) Longshore, McKenzie (Chris) Bertrand, Ashley (Kaz) Akehi, Brad (Sadie) Worthing, Sarah Worthing, Andrew (Christine) Widman, Austin ( Andrea Contreras) Widman, Allie (Nick) Wroblewski and Delaney Zastrow; 27 great-grandchildren and 3 step-grandchildren; Siblings Bob (Pat) Mitchell of Elm Creek and Connie (Bob) Olsen of McCook; brother-in-law Lynn (Marty) Casey of Overland Park, KS, and sister-in-law Karen (Lannie) Shelmadine of Alliance and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Barb (Hal) Saum, Jim (Jean) Mitchell, son-in-law Matt Worthing and sister-in-laws Mary Nell (Nellie) Price and Dea (Al) Smith.