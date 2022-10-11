Willene Kile

Minden Resident, 92

MINDEN — Willene Kile, 92, of Minden, formerly of the Upland area, died on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden with Pastor Wes Holen officiating. The service will be streamed to the funeral home's Facebook page. Interment will be held following services at the Upland Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Craig Funeral Home in Minden. Memorials in Willene's honor are kindly suggested to the Upland Cemetery Association. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Willene was born on May 2, 1930, in rural Nuckolls County to Herman and Lillian (Raines) Meyer. She graduated with the Wood River High School class of 1948.

On Sept. 1, 1949, she was united in marriage to Wayne Kile in Grand Island. To this union, three children were born: Kerry, Kelly and Denise. The family made their home in Upland, Minden and Oxford, where Willene was a loving mother and homemaker.

Willene was a member of the Upland United Methodist Church prior to its closing as well as the Our Lucky Day (OLD) Extension Club in Upland. Her hobbies included gardening, sewing, cooking, reading, playing cards, traveling with Wayne, and spending time with friends and family. She also enjoyed volunteering with the Upland United Methodist Church and as an election poll worker.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 73 years, Wayne Kile of Minden; sons, Kerry Kile of Kearney, and Kelly Kile of Kearney; daughter, Denise (Bob) Betts of Hampton; grandson, Danny (Rachel) Kile; great-grandson, Leo Kile, and one great-granddaughter on the way; brother and sisters-in-law, Darryl (Kay) Kile, and Roma Anderson; as well as a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, extended relatives and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jeanelle (Dale) Russell; brothers, Alvin (Velma) Meyer and Vern (Nadine and Lil) Meyer; brothers and sisters-in-law, Erva (Carl) Hubert, LaVerne (Darlene) Kile, Dean Kile, Don (JoAnn) Lammers, and Leonard Anderson.

Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.