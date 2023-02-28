Wilda M. Bowman

Kearney resident, 92

KEARNEY - Wilda M. Bowman, age 92, of Kearney, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023 at the Kearney Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at the Countryside Christian Church in Kearney with Pastor Jeff Nielsen officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. Burial and graveside services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Norton, KS Cemetery with Pastor Darel Boston presiding.

Memorials are suggested to Countryside Christian Church, Norton Christian Church or the Peterson Senior Center. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Wilda was born on May 16, 1930 in Woodston, Kansas to Roy Charles and Mary Gladys (Penington) Lindahl. When Wilda was young the family moved to a farm in Phillips County, Kansas, where she started school. Later, the family moved to Norton County, Kansas, where Wilda attended School District #60 through the eighth grade. She then attended and graduated from Almena Rural High School with the class of 1947.

That summer she attended Fort Hays College and earned a teaching certificate. From 1947-1950 Wilda taught school at the Cactus School south of Almena. She renewed her teaching certificate each year while also earning additional college credits. She met and later married John Wesley Sides on June 17, 1949 in Logan, Kansas. The couple later moved to Densmore, Kansas and welcomed their first child, Ronald Eugene Sides in 1951. A second son, Keith was welcomed in 1955.

Wilda lost John to a tragic automobile accident on January 5, 1957. Following the accident, Wilda and her two sons moved to Norton, Kansas where she took employment with the Norton County Welfare Department. She met Glenn Everett Bowman at the Safeway in Norton and the two were later married on August 14, 1959. Wilda and Glenn eventually had two additional sons together, Mark Steven Bowman in 1960 and Todd Michael Bowman in 1964. Wilda retired from the State of Kansas Social and Rehabilitative Services in 1992. In retirement, Wilda and Glenn enjoyed traveling and visiting family.

Glenn passed away in 2005 and Wilda moved to Kearney shortly after to be closer to family. Wilda was a longtime member of the Norton Christian Church in Norton and later the Countryside Christian Church in Kearney.

Wilda is survived by her sons, Ron (Dyvonne) Sides of Hugoton, Kansas, Keith (Holly) Sides of Redmond, Oregon, Mark (Mary) Bowman of Kearney and Todd (Courtney) Bowman of Canyon, Texas; 11 Grandchildren; 14 Great Grandchildren; sister, Marge Sherman of Arvada, Colorado; sister-in-law, Lynn Lindahl of Tappahannock, Virginia and many nieces, nephews and other extended family.

Wilda was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, John Sides and Glenn Bowman; infant son, Kenneth Allen Sides; brothers, Charles Lindahl and James Lindahl; sisters-in-law, Florence Lindahl and June Wray and brothers-in-law, Warren Sherman and Duane Wray.