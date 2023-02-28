KEARNEY - Wilda M. Bowman, 92, of Kearney, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023 at the Kearney Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at the Countryside Christian Church in Kearney with Pastor Jeff Nielsen officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. Burial and graveside services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 2, 2023 at the Norton, KS Cemetery with Pastor Darel Boston presiding. Memorials are suggested to Countryside Christian Church, Norton Christian Church or the Peterson Senior Center. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.