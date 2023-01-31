Weston Peterson

Holdrege resident, 75

HOLDREGE — A memorial service for Weston F. Peterson will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, Nebraska with Rev. Jan Gluth King, officiating.

Inurnment will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege

Weston F. Peterson, 75 years of age, of Holdrege, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at his home in Holdrege.

Wes was born on November 28, 1947, in Bertrand, Nebraska, to Elmer “Pete” and Pauline (Bouwman) Peterson.

On July 10, 1973, Wes was united in marriage to Vicki Lee Gugle (Jordan). She preceded him in death.

Wes is survived by his three daughters: Heather Wallace and her significant other, Cody Hines of Holdrege; Angela Simpson and her husband, Kevin of Rhome, Texas; Brandy Peterson and her significant other, Mark Bennett of Holdrege; 10 grandchildren: Sarah, Khrystyne, Zach, Jordan, Austin, Amanda, Morgan, Bryce, Preston, and Ethan; nine great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law: Terry Gugle and his wife, Mary of Manhattan, Kansas; his special friend, Susan Cooper of Plainville, Kansas; along with extended family members.

There will be no viewing or visitation the evening prior to the memorial service. The family has honored his wish for cremation.

The Nelson-Bauer funeral home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.