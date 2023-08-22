Wesley F. Shannon, 87

Minden Resident

Wesley F. Shannon, 87, of Minden, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Bethany Home in Minden with his wife, Marcia, by his side. Memorial services will be 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Minden with Rev. Donald Hunzeker and PMA Julie Schmidt officiating. Private family inurnment will be prior to services at the Minden Cemetery with military honors presented by the Minden American Legion and the Heartwell Veterans of Foreign Wars. Memorials are suggested to Bethany Lutheran Church in Minden, Bethany Home in Minden or to the Kearney County Historical Society. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Wesley Frederick Shannon was born on March 19, 1936 in Minden to Hubert F. and Anna B. (Bergsten) Shannon. He married Marcia Youngson on April 26, 1955.

He retired from teaching in 1976 and started farming. Wesley then retired from farming in 1990 and the couple spent several summers in Surprise, Arizona. They moved back to the Minden area in 2006.

Survivors are his wife, Marica Beth Shannon of Minden; son, Jon Alan Shannon of Norman; grandson, Wesley Nolan Shannon of Norman; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives, and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Anna Shannon, and daughter, Teresa Lynn (Shannon) Ryan.