Wesley Neben

Lexington resident, 79

LEXINGTON - Wesley Dean Neben, 79, of Lexington, Nebraska, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Lexington Regional Health Center in Lexington.

He was born on November 3, 1943, in Sumner, Nebraska to Ernest and Martha (Knispel) Neben. On March 8, 1974, Wes was united in marriage to Ramona Huber in Kansas. They made their home in Lexington.

Survivors include his loving wife, Ramona Neben of Lexington; son, Wade (Jackie) Neben of Lexington; daughter, Roxanne (Bo Havens) Kracl of Fremont; eight grandchildren, Caleb, Caden, Cooper and Jaxson Neben all of Lexington, Colby (Jess) Angst of Lincoln, Riley (Jamie) McCoy, Kaitlyn (Jake) Weinrich, Blake (Nina) Kracl all of Fremont; four great-grandchildren, Rooney, Joanie, Colt and Willliam; brothers, Stan (Claudine) Neben and Richard “Dick” Neben, both of Kearney; sisters, Karen Good of Polson, Montana, Joan (Gaylord) Longmore of Callaway, Nebraska, Gail Neben of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Ellen Priel of Overton; sisters-in-law, Kathy Brauer of North Platte, Shelly (Capri Chapman) Enyeart of Palm Springs, California and Lana (Mike) Nicolen of Holdrege; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Besides his parents, Wes was preceded in death by his sisters, Jeanette Ulmer and Verna Wood; brothers-in-law, Bud Wood, Tom Priel, Lawrence Good, Clem Thorlakson, and Vance Ulmer; and sister-in-law, Debbie Huber-Smith.

There will be no visitation, as the family is honoring Wes's wish for cremation.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Coffee and cookies will be provided during the gathering.

Memorials are kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.