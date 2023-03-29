Wesley Gibson Jr.

Holdrege resident, 60

HOLDREGE - Memorial Graveside Services for Wesley M. Gibson, Jr. will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. at the Lone Tree Cemetery in Stuttgart, Arkansas with Reverend Don White, officiating.

Wesley Martin Gibson, Jr., 60 years of age, of Holdrege, Nebraska passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Christian Homes Care Community in Holdrege. Wesley was born on June 5, 1962, in Houston, Texas, to Wesley Martin Gibson, Sr. and Margaret Elaine Schmidt. In 1975, Margaret married Delbert D. Dewey and they made their home in Commerce City, Colorado, where Wesley attended High School.

Margaret and Delbert later moved to Holdrege and Wesley soon followed to be near them.

Wesley enjoyed putting together Star Trek and Star Wars models and anything to do with Science Fiction. He was a member of the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege.

Wesley was preceded in death by his mother; and maternal grandparents, George and Alice (Green) Schmidt.

Wesley leaves to celebrate his life; his uncle, George Schmidt of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and four first cousins.

A memorial has been established in Wesley's honor and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is assisting the family with the arrangements.