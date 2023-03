Wesley M. Gibson Jr.

Holdrege resident, 60

HOLDREGE - Wesley M. Gibson Jr., 60 years of age, of Holdrege, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Christian Homes Care Community in Holdrege.

Service is pending with the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

A full obituary will appear in a following newspaper publication.

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.