Wes Hird

Kearney resident, 91

KEARNEY — Wes A. Hird, 91 of Kearney passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Cambridge Court in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Kearney First United Methodist Church.

Interment will be held at Prairie Center Cemetery at Haven's Chapel.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Arts Council.

