Wes Hird

Kearney resident, 91

KEARNEY — Wes A. Hird, 91 of Kearney passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Cambridge Court in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Kearney First United Methodist Church.

Interment will be held at Prairie Center Cemetery at Haven's Chapel.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Arts Council.

To view the full obituary and share condolences, please visit www.osrfh.com.

Services are entrusted to O'Brien Funeral and Cremation Services

Breaking News