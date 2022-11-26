Wes was born to James and Ethel Hird on a farm near Cheyenne Wells, Colorado, on May 15, 1931, during the Great Depression and Dust Bowl years, the youngest of thirteen kids. He spent his first eight years on that Colorado farm, helping his Dad and his brothers eke out a living on the harsh eastern prairie. In 1939 the family moved back to Nebraska near Poole, where they continued to farm and the children still at home went to country schools. His oldest brother John Clyde helped influence Dad's love for music, teaching him how to play guitar and introducing him to big band and jazz styles; styles that weren't commonly heard at the square dances his family gave. Following an injury playing football on the Pleasanton High School team, Wes dropped out of school in the 9th grade, to help out more on the farm after his Dad's death in 1945. As his teen years passed, Wes worked a variety of jobs to provide money for his Mom, including a stint with the REA, Rural Electrification Association which provided the first electrical service to rural farms and communities. In 1950 as the Korean War heated up, Wes enlisted in the Air Force before he could be drafted into the Army. Fate allowed him to join the 740th Air Force Band at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, a move that changed his life and set his future as a musician in motion. While stationed at MacDill, he met the love of his life, Jean Lewis, whom he married on November 24th, 1952 after only a three month courtship. After leaving the Air Force in 1953, they stayed in Tampa where Wes played with a variety of jazz and big bands and gained a notoriety as a very gifted musician. He taught himself how to play the double bass, and trombone. He had the opportunity to play for a number of famous artists, including Bob Hope, the Everly Brothers, and Don Goldie. A simpler life in Nebraska was calling though, and in 1968, Wes and Jean moved to Kearney, where his childhood friend, Clark Yanda, persuaded him to work for him at his new music store, Yanda's Music. In 1972, after many years of trying, Wes and Jean had their daughter, Betsy. Wes went on to work many years for Sears, while becoming heavily involved in the local music scene. He would eventually form the Wes and Verle Duo with Verle Straatman, as well as playing with many others: Jim Gustafson, Lois and Todd Thalken, Jon Berlin, Ellie Frasier, Norm Sodomka, Greg Tesdall, Vickie Nielsen, Ron Crockef, and Phill Parker to name just a few. In the early 80's, Verle taught him how to tune pianos, another fateful intervention that provided Wes with a rewarding 30 year career. In 1992, he became the piano tuner and technician for the University of Nebraska at Kearney music department, where he would stay until his retirement in 2006. Even after retirement from UNK, Wes continued to stay busy doing private tunings, and of course, playing music. He was a longtime member of the Piano Tuner's and Technician's Guild, the Elk's club and the VFW. In 2011 he was awarded the Kearney Hub Freedom Award in Arts and Entertainment, for his devotion to helping young musicians pursue their passion. Wes was a staple at Kearney social events, playing regularly at the Wine and Jazz Festival, MONA Sounds of Summer, and the Kearney Area Arts Council Concerts in the Park. He enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, tinkering with his computer, reading Louis L'Amour westerns, and watching his beloved Kansas City Royals baseball team.