 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wes Hird

  • 0

Wes Hird

Kearney resident, 91

KEARNEY — Wes A. Hird, 91 of Kearney passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Cambridge Court in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Kearney First United Methodist Church.

Interment will be held at Prairie Center Cemetery at Haven's Chapel.

Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Arts Council.

Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.

Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

AccuWeather's Thanksgiving parade forecast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News