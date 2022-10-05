Wayne Paquin

Kearney resident, 58

KEARNEY — Wayne K. Paquin, 58, of Kearney died on Monday, Oct. 3 at his home.

A celebration of life and potluck will be at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Great Plains Motorcycle Service, 1850 West Highway 40, Kearney, NE 68845.

The Paquin family will gather to greet friends from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.

Memorials in lieu of live flowers are suggested to the family, to be designated later.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.