Wayne Paquin

Kearney resident, 58

KEARNEY — Wayne K. Paquin, 58, of Kearney died on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at his home.

A celebration of life and potluck will be 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Great Plains Motorcycle Service, 1850 West Highway 40, Kearney, NE 68845.

The Paquin family will gather to greet friends from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.

The family requests casual dress (no suit and ties).

——

Wayne was born on Aug. 1, 1964 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to Arthur A. and Anna Marie (Polaczyk) Paquin. He attended Lexington High School and graduated in 1983.

He married his high school sweetheart, Jamie Yerg, on Dec. 28, 1983 in Lexington. Wayne started his career in motorcycle repair at Bailey's in Lexington. He later would move to Kearney where he worked for Roger Pollat at Sportsman's Hangout before later establishing his first repair shop next to Old West Guns on Central Avenue. Wayne and Jamie eventually established Great Plains Motorcycle Services northwest of Kearney.

One of his best friends, their golden retriever Max, provided Wayne with an abundance of quality company. Wayne and Jamie shared a love for animals as evidenced by the many horses, dogs and cats they owned throughout their lives.

Wayne loved life and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. His love for the outdoors included deer hunting and horse riding with Jamie. He also enjoyed elk hunting in Colorado, fishing, motorcycles, boats and his Razr. Wayne and Jamie took several UTV trips to Oklahoma to the sand dunes and recently to South Dakota. Extended family and friends loved experiencing these adventures with them. Wayne had a love for Jeeps, Ram Trucks, and old cars. A ‘67 Barracuda, ‘68 Camaro SS, and a ‘41 Mercury Coupe are just a few of his past collections.

Wayne's dream of owning a cabin at Johnson's Lake came true in 2018. He took pride in remodeling it over the last 4 years. After working all week at the shop, he enjoyed spending his free time at his cabin whenever possible. Wayne loved to cook and held many family meals at the cabin.

Wayne was very close with his nieces and nephews. He was always very interested in their lives and always had a ton of questions whenever he would see them. All of his nieces and nephews loved Wayne's sense of humor and his knack of having fun with water guns, jet skies, and his boat. Spending time with Wayne and Jamie was always a lot of fun for everyone.

Survivors include his wife, Jamie of Kearney; mother, Anna Marie Paquin of Lexington; brother, Arthur and Connie Paquin of Carlisle, Iowa; sister, Elaine and Jerry Horn of Shubert; numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family, friends and customers.

Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Arthur A. Paquin.

Memorials in lieu of live flowers are suggested to the family, to be designated later.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.