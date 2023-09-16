Wayne Haussermann

Hastings resident, 74

HASTINGS - Wayne David Haussermann, 74, of Hastings passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at his home in Goldbeck Towers.

Graveside services and interment will be at 3 p.m. today (Saturday), September 16, 2023 at Maple Grove Cemetery, Bloomington, Nebraska with Pastor Scott Randall officiating.

Wayne was born on December 15, 1948, in Franklin to Ivan and Ruby (McDougal) Haussermann. He graduated from Franklin High School. Wayne loved farming with his dad. He also enjoyed fishing, shuffleboard and watching sports.

He is survived by his sister Leona Johnson and husband Jim of Grand Island, brother Daryl Haussermann and wife Heidi of Kearney, and significant other Alethia Evans of Hastings.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters Sharon and Carol.

Hutchins Funeral Home, Franklin, Nebraska assisted the Haussermann family with these arrangements.