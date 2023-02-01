Wayne Asche

Huntley resident, 90

FORT COLLINS, COLORADO — A Funeral Service for Wayne L. Asche will be on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in rural Republican City, Nebraska, with Mr. Gary Janssen officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery with military honors.

Wayne Leroy Asche, 90 years of age, of rural Huntley, Nebraska, died on Thursday, January 26, 2023, in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Wayne was born on October 26, 1932, on the family farm near Huntley, the third of seven children, born to Otto and Louise (Jurgens) Asche.

On September 18,1955, Wayne was united in marriage to Barbara Jean Hasselquist.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Asche; three daughters: Linda Vollenweider and her husband Kent of Lincoln, Nebraska; Pamela Babcock of Fort Collins, Colorado; and Sandra Asche of Kearney, Nebraska; five grandchildren: Trista Nelsen of Fort Collins, Colorado; Travis Babcock and his wife, Samantha of Fort Collins, Colorado; Aaron and Adam Vollenweider of Lincoln, Nebraska; and Rachel Campbell and her husband, Sean of Kearney, Nebraska; four great-grandchildren: Reece and Vala Nelsen; and Ella and Graham Babcock, all of Fort Collins, Colorado; his brother, Dale Asche of Huntley; along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

A visitation will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma with the family greeting from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of the arrangements.