Warren McAuliff

Litchfield resident, 83

KEARNEY - Warren Dale McAuliff, 83, of Litchfield passed away Monday, May 8, 2023 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney surrounded by his family.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at the Litchfield Cemetery in Litchfield. Marshall Kohls will officiate. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2023 at the Litchfield Christian Church in Litchfield. Online condolences can be directed to www.rasmussenfh.com

Warren was born January 15, 1940 at his family's home northeast of Kearney, NE to Harley Arthur and Ella Marie (Lowell) McAuliff. He attended rural school through the 8th grade and then went to Kearney High School through his sophomore year. He finished high school at Pleasanton High School graduating in 1958.

Warren met the love of his life Doris Janice Diefenbaugh at a New Years dance in Ravenna in 1961. They were united in marriage on January 19, 1963 at the Haven's Chapel Church. To this marriage a son, Steven was born on March 21, 1983.

Warren was an active member of the Litchfield Village Board and Litchfield Fire Department and served on the rural fire board. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He took great pride and joy in his two granddaughters, Lyndsie and Kinzlie McAuliff. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing and planting evergreen trees.

He had a variety of jobs and farmed. His most memorable job was working for V.C. Howard Hay Company of Litchfield. Warren ran a hay grinder which he greatly enjoyed until his retirement. After retirement he joined Doris' quilt making. He started as a man who wouldn't enter a fabric store, but ended up designing and picking out all the material. Together they made 31 quilts.

Warren is survived by his wife of 60 years, Doris McAuliff; son, Steven (Danielle) McAuliff; granddaughters, Lyndsie and Kinzlie McAuliff all of Litchfield; brothers, Marvin (Sandy) McAuliff of Ravenna and John (Kristi) McAuliff of Overton and sister-in-law, Glenice McAuliff of Ravenna.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Doug McAuliff.