Ward Huier

Holdrege resident, 79

KEARNEY — Ward Cameron Huier, 79, of Holdrege died on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.

The family has chosen cremation. There will be no visitation or viewing.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.

Ward was born on March 17, 1943, in Detroit, Michigan, the younger of two children, born to George and Merrilyn (Gilmore) Huier.

On April 20, 1963, Ward married Ann Shields. They later divorced.

On March 12, 2012, he married Suzanne Blank.

Survivor include his wife, Suzanne Huier of Holdrege; daughter, Lori Anderson of Holdrege; son, Scott Huier of Tyrone, Georgia; son, Shawn Huier of Waterford, Michigan; and two grandsons.