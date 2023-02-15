Wanda June Phillips

Lexington resident, 92

WILLOW PARK, Texas - Wanda June Phillips, 92, of Lexington, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at Willow Park, Texas.

Survivors include her daughters, Christy Underwood of Azle, Texas, Cindy Frerichs of Sumner and Rosalie Zlomke of Grand Island; son, Daniel (Kim) Phillips of Tempe, Arizona, 15 grandchildren, Matthew Underwood, Sheila Rollins, Caprice (Chad) Ladner, Tammy (Chris) Dietz, Jamie (Jason) Tellus, Emma Frerichs, Jennifer Frerichs, Jacob Frerichs, John (Haleigh) Frerichs, Calvin Frerichs, Anna Frerichs, Phil Zlomke, Susan (Jason) Newman, Stephanie (Josh) Werkau and Casey Phillips; 44 great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren. She was also survived by her sister, Maxine Misterek, brother, Rod (Dixie) Dreher, and sister-in-law, Jo Dreher.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, February 17, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Lexington Christian Church with Pastor Dave Leraaen, officiating.

Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery, south of Cozad, Nebraska.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, February 16 at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.