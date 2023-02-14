Wanda June Phillips, 92, of Lexington, Nebraska, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at Willow Park, Texas.

Wanda was born January 9, 1931, to Orin and Mae (Corder) Dreher. She was the oldest of 4 children born to this union.

Wanda graduated from Elwood High School with the Class of 1949. She worked at the local grocery store in Elwood and met a handsome young man while roller skating. She and that young man, Dick, were married on December 3, 1950. Other than when Dick was enlisted in the army, Wanda and Dick lived in rural Dawson County where they farmed the family farm. They had 4 children, Christy, Cindy, Rosalie and Daniel.

Survivors include her daughters, Christy Underwood of Azle, Texas, Cindy Frerichs of Sumner, Nebraska and Rosalie Zlomke of Grand Island, Nebraska; son, Daniel (Kim) Phillips of Tempe, AZ, 15 grandchildren, Matthew Underwood, Sheila Rollins, Caprice (Chad) Ladner, Tammy (Chris) Dietz, Jamie (Jason) Tellus, Emma Frerichs, Jennifer Frerichs, Jacob Frerichs, John (Haleigh) Frerichs, Calvin Frerichs, Anna Frerichs, Phil Zlomke, Susan (Jason) Newman, Stephanie (Josh) Werkau and Casey Phillips; 44 great grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren. She was also survived by her sister, Maxine Misterek, brother, Rod (Dixie) Dreher, and sister-in-law, Jo Dreher.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dick, her brother, Wesley Dreher, two son-in-laws, Alvin Frerichs and John Underwood, grandson, Andrew Frerichs, and a great-grandson, Christopher Dietz.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, February 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Lexington Christian Church with Pastor Dave Leraaen, officiating.

Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery, south of Cozad, Nebraska.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 16 at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com