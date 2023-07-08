ST. PAUL - Walter ‘Wally' C. Beck, age 90, of St. Paul, NE, formerly Kearney, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023 at Brookfield Park Nursing Home in St. Paul. Funeral Services will be on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney. Pastor John Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will follow at the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery near Arapahoe, NE at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or to the family, to be designated later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to view the full obituary or leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of the arrangements.