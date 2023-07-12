‘Wally' Beck

Kearney resident, 90

ST. PAUL - Walter “Wally” Beck, age 90, of Kearney, NE, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023 at Brookfield Park Nursing Home in St. Paul, NE. Funeral services will be on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney. Pastor John Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will follow at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery near Arapahoe at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

Burial will follow at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery near Arapahoe at 2:30 p.m.

In college at Seward, he met Elizabeth “Betty” Hermes and in 1956 they were united in marriage at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arapahoe. Betty died in 2017. Walter moved to St. Paul, NE for the last month of his life.

Survivors include their children, Kevin Beck of St. Petersburg, Florida, Rick and Valerie (Thomas) Beck of Honomu, Hawaii, and Katie (Beck) and Mike Mathews of St. Paul, NE; grandchildren, Ryan and Mitsuko (Oitome) Beck of Lafayette, CO, Emily Beck of Las Vegas, NV, Mitch and Libby (Szymanski) Mathews of Kearney, NE , MacKenzie (Mathews) and Carlos Tejada of Celina, TX; and one great-grandchild, Mila Tejada. Surviving siblings include Dr. William and Geri Beck, Rosemary Dietrich, Rev. John and Barbara Beck, Roger Dubbe, Maxine Beck, Gloria and Bob Becker, Alice Oelke, Charles and Margaret Hermes, Doug and Cheryl Schutz and many, many nieces and nephews on each side of the family.

Walter was preceded in death by both of his and Betty's parents, siblings Johanna and Harlan Muehring, Glorianna Dubbe, Lowell Beck, Clifford Dietrich, William and Ruth Hermes, Charlotte and Bob Hawthorne, Victor Oelke, MaryLou and Lee Weber, nephew Jason Beck and niece Tara Knowles.