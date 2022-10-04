Vonda Fishell

Axtell Resident, 79

HOLDREGE — Vonda L. Fishell, 79, of Axtell died on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Christian Homes Care Community in Holdrege with family by her side.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Axtell with Rev. Gale Dorn officiating. The service will be livestreamed to the church's Facebook page. Interment will be later that day at 2 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Axtell.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

——

Vonda Lee Fishell was born June 25, 1943, in Hildreth to Henry H. and Anna M. (Bucks) Stuhmer. She grew up in Hildreth and graduated with the class of 1960. Upon graduation, the family moved to Axtell, where she was employed by Farmers and Merchants Bank.

On Oct. 4, 1963, she married Darrell L. Fishell from Axtell, and to this union, two children were born: Kristi Lynn and Kevin Lee. The family made their home in Axtell.

Vonda was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where she was involved in Ruth Circle group, Lutheran Women and Fun and Fellowship. She was a longtime member of Domesticated Debs extension club, FABA (For A Better Axtell) and Common Thread Quilting group, and she also served on the County Election Committee for numerous years. She enjoyed her Friday coffee group, Birthday Club and traveling with friends. For over 25 years, she and her sisters would venture out on a yearly trip that took them across the United States.

There were very few events she ever missed that involved her children or grandchildren. If you asked her grandkids two things that will always remind you of Grandma, it would be they could always find containers of homemade cookies in her deep freeze, and she made the best beef jerky. She was known for her baking and cooking skills and love of gardening. She and Darrell loved to take the family camping, boating and fishing.

Survivors include daughter, Kristi Fisher of Thornton, Colorado; son, Kevin and wife Kari Beth Fishell of Axtell; seven grandchildren, Brandt (Cierra), Blake, Bobbie (Daine), Jackie, August (fiancee Kierstyn), Austin (Emily) and Camille; five great-grandchildren, Rush, Hattie, Winnie, Brantley and Kyler; sister, Sandi (Steve) Slack of Illinois; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives and close friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Darrell; father and mother-in-law, Leo and Edna Fishell; sister and brother-in-law, Deloris and Jack Crooks; nephews, Mark Crooks and Larry Heathers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Vonda's honor are kindly suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church in Axtell, the Axtell Volunteer Fire Department or the Axtell Community Fund.

Visit craigfunerals.com to leave condolences.