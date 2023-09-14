Virginia McKinney

Kearney resident, 94

KEARNEY - Virginia McKinney, 94, of Kearney passed away Monday, September 11, 2023 at Kinship Pointe Northridge in Kearney. A private family celebration of life will be held at the Chapel of the Good Shepherd at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Kearney. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.

Virginia was born on September 15, 1928 in Kearney, Nebraska to Waldo and Mary (Sorensen) Bodinson. She grew up in Kearney and received her education from Kearney Public Schools and her bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she was a Tri Delta.

She was united in marriage to Wayne R. McKinney on November 24, 1950 in the chapel at St. Luke's Episcopal Church. She was a devoted member of the church including the Margaret's Guild, Nearly New Shop volunteer, Vestry member and secretary, Altar Guild and long-time Altar Flower Coordinator.

Virginia also was devoted to the Ft. Kearney Shrine Auxiliary and crocheted many afghans for the Shrine Hospital for children in Minneapolis. She loved her 50 plus year association with a Sewing Club of treasured friends. The last years of this group involved more coffee, dessert and chatter rather than true sewing. For 16 years she hosted Ginny's Workshop, a boutique and Christmas Coffee, in her home with proceeds benefiting pediatric cancer at UNMC and the pediatric department of Good Samaritan Hospital. These groups were chosen because children's cancer research was the national philanthropy of her beloved Tri Delta sorority. With help from Virginia's mother, aunt, and daughter, but mostly her own creations, crafts were sold varying from painted purses to Christmas Ornaments. Virginia was quite talented with crafts, sewing, quilt piecing and crocheting. Many were lucky recipients of her silk flower arrangements for special birthdays, anniversaries, and business openings.

Virginia will be remembered for her quiet sense of caring and concern. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Mary Kommers and husband, Phil of Kearney; grandson Mark Kommers and wife, Kelly; granddaughter Katy Abelbeck and husband, Austin; 6 great grandchildren Charlotte, Anniston and Cora Abelbeck and Jackson, Khloe and Colton Kommers; along with other relatives and friends.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and daughter Elizabeth Anne.

Memorials are suggested to St. Luke's Episcopal Church. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.