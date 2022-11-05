Virginia Keating

Kearney resident, 92

KEARNEY — Virginia I. Keating, 92, of Kearney died on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Mount Carmel Home – Keens Memorial in Kearney.

Memorial graveside services will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont at a later date.

Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of arrangements.

Virginia Irene Keating was born on Jan. 29, 1930, in Concordia, Kansas to Joshua Ray and Velma Irene (Godfrey) Garlow. She grew up in the Concordia, Kansas and Lincoln area, attending school at Lincoln Northeast and Nebraska Wesleyan.

She married Thomas Neil Keating on Aug. 12, 1951 in Lincoln and to this union four children were born: Michael Thomas Keating, Sharon Rae (Keating) Jorgensen, Kenneth John Keating and Karen Sue (Keating) Jung. The family made their home in Hastings where she was employed by First National Bank. She also lived in St. Louis, Missouri and Fort Collins, Colorado.

Virginia was a member of the United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, PEO and Alpha Gamma Delta. She enjoyed reading, gardening, photography, modeling and walking.

Survivors include her son, Kenneth (Piper) Keating of Katy, Texas; daughters, Sharon (Greg) Jorgensen of Minden and Karen (Steve) Jung of St. louis, Missouri; sister, Carol Rae (Garlow) and husband, Randy Gorby; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; as well as a host of extended relatives and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Neil Keating and son, Michael Thomas Keating.

Memorials in Virginia's honor are kindly suggested to Mount Carmel Home – Keens Memorial in Kearney.

Visit craigfunerals.com to leave condolences.