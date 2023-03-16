Virginia ‘Ginny' Varn

Virginia Ada (Schroeder) Varn passed away in her Gassville, Arkansas home on March 12, 2023, at the age of 83. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska in 1939, the daughter of Elmer and Lois Schroeder. She lived in Minden, Nebraska for most of her life, but moved to warmer weather in Arkansas after retiring as the office manager for Continental Grain in 1999.

Ginny was married to Arnold Varn and both came to know Jesus as their Savior in 1960, shortly after marrying and moving to Grand Island, Nebraska. She was a member of the Minden Evangelical Free Church and the Flippin First Baptist Church. She loved Jesus, Arnold, and her whole family. She enjoyed art, archeology, history, antiques, genealogy, and traveling.

She is survived by her son, Brian and his wife, Giselle; her daughter, Karen and her husband, Ken; her grandchildren, Joshua, Taryn, Amber, and Gabbie; as well as her great-grandchildren, Adeline, Jackson, Elliott, Henry, and Layla.

A memorial service will be held on March 18, 2023, at the Flippin First Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. and Pastor Aaron Lindsey will conduct the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Tunnels To Towers, one of her favorite aid groups, to help those who gave so much for their country. (t2t.org)

