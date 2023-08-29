Violet Peterson

Holdrege resident, 86

HOLDREGE - The funeral service for Violet V. Peterson will be held on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Holdrege, Nebraska with Pastor Murray Jones and Pastor Dave Oldham officiating. Interment will follow in the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege.

Violet Virginia Peterson, 86 years of age, of Holdrege, passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023, at Holdrege Memorial Homes surrounded by her family. Violet was born March 17, 1937, in Holdrege, the third of six children born to Atlee Hugo and Mildred Pearl Violet (Hemstrom) Wallander.

On April 19, 1959, Violet was united in marriage to Roger Peterson, and to this union, they were blessed with two children, Kenton and Darla.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger in 2015; son, Kenton in 2019; two brothers: Delbert Wallander and his wife, Virginia; and Bruce Wallander; one brother-in-law, Rodger Florom; and two sisters-in-law: Kathryn Barker and her husband, Harlan; and Carolyn Fitch.

Survivors include her daughter, Darla Aegerter and her husband, Jeff of Seward; grandson, Kane Aegerter and his special friend, Audrey Acord; one brother, Robert Wallander and his wife, Mary of rural Loomis; two sisters, Sharon Florom of Conroe, Texas, and Carmen Stradal and her husband, Franklin of Holdrege; sister-in-law, Darlene Wallander of Bertrand; brother-in-law, Jerry Fitch of Commerce City, Colorado; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, from 5-8 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m.

A memorial has been established in Violet's honor and kindly suggested to her family for later designation. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com.

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.