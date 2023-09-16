Viola Fox

Kearney resident, 105

KEARNEY - Viola C. “Vi” Fox, age 105, of Kearney, passed away Friday, September 8, 2023 at Mother Hull Home. Memorial Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 29, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor James DeLoach and Pastor Doug Gaunt officiating. Inurnment will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church in Kearney or University of Nebraska Foundation Dr. Donald E Fox Endowed Scholarship Fund (#01062030) supporting chemistry students at UNK. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Our Savior Jesus Christ has destroyed death and brings life and immortality to light through the Gospel. Let us remember with thanksgiving what God has done through Vi.

Vi was given life by her Creator and born June 9, 1918, to Wilhelm and Bertha (Heider) Wiemers in Buffalo County near Poole. On July 7, 1918, she received the gift of Holy Baptism and became a child of God. She attended Grammar School in Poole. On May 8, 1932, she publicly confessed her faith and was confirmed and began to receive the precious gift of the Lord's life-giving Body and Blood. She graduated from Pleasanton High School in 1936. Vi enrolled in Nurses Training School at St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island, earning her R.N. Degree in 1939. She worked at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney from 1939 to 1941, and then as a private duty nurse from 1941 until 1971.

Vi married Donald R. Burman on April 21, 1941 in Kearney. He passed away February 25, 1964. Vi then married Donald E. Fox on January 1, 1965 in Kearney. They lived in Kearney.

God blessed Vi's life with many special people as she served God in her vocations at home, church, work, and in the community. Vi was a talented flower and vegetable gardener. She loved to share her flowers with neighbors, patients, and the staff at Good Samaritan Hospital. Vi and Don would also help establish the first Farmer's Market in Kearney with their produce. She was an avid reader, enjoyed baking, traveling, doing fancywork, and going fishing with Don. Vi was a great conversationalist, who deeply cared about everyone she visited with. On September 8, 2023, God blessed Vi with a holy death and took her home to rest in the arms of Jesus, where she awaits the resurrection of the dead.

Vi is survived by several family members and friends.

Vi was preceded in death by two husbands and two sisters.

The Lord gives and the Lord takes away; blessed be the name of the Lord. We give thanks to God our Father through Jesus Christ our Lord for our sister, Vi.