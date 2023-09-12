KEARNEY - Viola C. Fox, 105, of Kearney, passed away Friday, September 8, 2023 at Mother Hull Home. Memorial Services will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday September 29, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor James DeLoach and Pastor Doug Gaunt officiating. Inurnment will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church in Kearney or University of Nebraska Foundation Dr. Donald E Fox endowed Shcoloarship Fun (#01062030) supporting chemistry students at U.N.K. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.