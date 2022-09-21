Veronica Melvin

Holdrege resident, 63

HOLDREGE — Veronica Lee Melvin, 63, of Holdrege died on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at her home in Holdrege.

A funeral service will be 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22 at the North Park Assembly of God Church in Holdrege with Rev. Brian Steinbach officiating.

Interment will follow at the Oxford Cemetery in Oxford.

A visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21 with family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

Veronica was born on Dec. 2, 1958 to Joe and Louise (Harris) Brant.

On Jan. 25, 1975, Veronica married Chris Melvin.

Survivors include her husband, Chris Melvin of Holdrege; four children, Tina Edwards of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Holli Graf of Kimball, Tosha Melvin of Kearney, Lannie Chapman of DuQuoin; two brothers, Joe Brant and Rick Bunce; two sister, Debra Melvin and Elisia Shepard; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.