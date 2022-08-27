Vernon 'Vern' A Worm

Vern Worm

Cozad resident, 68

COZAD — Vernon A. Worm, 68, of Cozad, formerly of Johnson Lake, died on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

A celebration of life service will be10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Rev. Rex Adams, officiating. The family request casual attire. Vern made it very clear, no dressing up!

He was born on Jan. 15, 1954, in Lincoln to Vernon A. and Patricia (Cappen) Worm.

Vern married Michelle Gutierrez on April 21, 2007.

Survivors include his wife, Michelle of Cozad; his children, Kathy Kennedy of Fairbury, Mike Worm of Martel, Lori Green of Beatrice, Elizabeth Uriel of Lincoln, Desiree Cabellos of Omaha, Dana Pike of Lexington and Broderick “Bubba” of Lexington; siblings: Jerry Worm, Kenny Worm, Leslie Worm, John Worm, Patty Farber, Yvonne Castle, Nancy Mogee and Amy Jo Worm; 17 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.