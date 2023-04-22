Vernon Erikson

Kearney resident, 97

KEARNEY - Vernon Emry Erikson of Kearney, Nebraska, beloved husband of Linda, went to his heavenly home April 16, 2023, after a short stay in the Central Nebraska Veteran's Home in Kearney, NE. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Kearney First United Methodist Church, 4500 Linden Drive, Kearney, NE. Following a luncheon at the church, interment will follow at 2:00 PM at the Douglas Grove Cemetery, Comstock, NE with military honors provided by the Kearney American Legion Post #52, Kearney VFW Post #759, Comstock Rogers C. West Post # 220 in conjunction with the U.S. Navy Funeral Honors Team.

Vernon was born to Gustave Iver Erikson and Mamie Helen (Emry) Erikson on December 14, 1925, at Comstock, Nebraska. Vernon attended school in Comstock until he entered the Navy in January of 1943 as a high school senior. He served in World War II on the USS New Mexico, being honorably discharged four years later, on March 23, 1946. Vernon was one of a dwindling number of World War II veterans.

Vernon and Linda Penny were united in marriage on January 1, 1972, at Taylor, NE and enjoyed 51 years together. They farmed in Custer and Valley counties until their retirement. Vernon loved farming, hunting, and fishing. He dearly loved training and hunting with his dogs and was a hunting guide on many occasions with family and friends. Some of his favorite hunting and fishing spots were in Mexico and Canada. He enjoyed telling everyone stories about his time in the Navy during World War II, his years farming, and his hunting and fishing trips. And some of those stories were actually true! He and Linda made many friends while living in their homes in Comstock, Broken Bow, and Kearney. Vernon and Linda also enjoyed “going south” in the colder months traveling in their motor home.

Vernon will be dearly missed by his wife, Linda of Kearney, NE; his daughters, Robin (David) Hoffman of Babcock Ranch, FL, and Roxann Ellison of Broken Bow, NE; brother, David Erikson of Arizona; sisters, Karen Waldmann of Phoenix, AZ, and Sharon (Loyd) Arends of Grand Island, NE; sister-in-law, Rosemary Nelson, Sargent, NE; brothers-in-law Colin (Cherie) Penny, Sargent, NE, and Leon (Linda) Penny, Tryon, NE; grandchildren Tracy Hovie and Trent (Kristi) Hovie; Christopher (Suzanne) Ellison, Cameron Ellison, Christina Ellison and Chelsea (Matt) Boring; nine great-grandchildren and many other cherished family members and friends.

Vernon was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Eric Erikson; brothers-in-law, Larry Waldmann, Robert Nelson and Wayne “Bub” Penny; sisters-in-law Wilma Erikson and Marie Erikson; nephews Tim Erikson, Gene Dainton and Brian Burt.

Memorials are suggested to Kearney American Legion or to the Comstock Den. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.