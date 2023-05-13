KEARNEY - Vernon Emry Erikson, age 97, of Kearney, Nebraska, beloved husband of Linda, went to his heavenly home April 16, 2023, after a short stay in the Central Nebraska Veterans' Home in Kearney, NE. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Kearney First United Methodist Church, 4500 Linden Drive, Kearney, NE. Following a luncheon at the church, interment will follow at 2 p.m. at the Douglas Grove Cemetery, Comstock, NE with military honors provided by the Kearney American Legion Post #52, Kearney VFW Post #759, Comstock Rogers C. West Post # 220 in conjunction with the U.S. Navy Funeral Honors Team.