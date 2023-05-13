Vernon Erikson
Kearney resident, 97
KEARNEY - Vernon Emry Erikson, age 97, of Kearney, Nebraska, beloved husband of Linda, went to his heavenly home April 16, 2023, after a short stay in the Central Nebraska Veterans' Home in Kearney, NE. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Kearney First United Methodist Church, 4500 Linden Drive, Kearney, NE. Following a luncheon at the church, interment will follow at 2 p.m. at the Douglas Grove Cemetery, Comstock, NE with military honors provided by the Kearney American Legion Post #52, Kearney VFW Post #759, Comstock Rogers C. West Post # 220 in conjunction with the U.S. Navy Funeral Honors Team.
Memorials are suggested to Kearney American Legion or to the Comstock Den. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.