Verleen Gentry

Kearney resident, 86

KEARNEY — Verleen F. Gentry, 86, of Kearney, died on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Zion Lutheran Church in Kearney. Revs James DeLoach and Doug Gaunt will officiate and burial will be at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney and also 1 hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church.

Verleen was born on May 25, 1936, to Earl and Anna (Fegter) Saathoff in Hildreth. She attended Hildreth High School and graduated in 1953.She attended Kearney State college, and then from 1953-1955 she taught at District 34 Country school in Franklin County. She then attended Concordia College where she graduated in 1967. During her 38 year teaching career Verleen taught at Lutheran schools in Nebraska and Texas. In 2003 she retired from Zion Lutheran School.

She married James “Jim” Thomas Gentry on Dec. 30, 1964, in Kearney. Verleen and Jim lived in Texas before moving to Kearney in 1985. Verleen was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Kearney. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School and also reading and gardening. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her granddaughter Kate. She cherished watching her grow and the many wonderful memories they made together.

Survivors include her son, James Gentry and his wife Diane of Canton, South Dakota; daughter Alisa and her husband Roy Reynolds of Kearney; granddaughter, Kate Reynolds of Kearney; sister Angela and brother-in-law John Wick of Blair; brother, Larry Saathoff of LaVista; sister-in-law, Julie Carnahan of Tyler, Texas; along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Verleen was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Elna Saathoff and Leann Harris; brother, Jerold Saathoff; sister-in-law, Lynne Saathoff; and brother-in-law, Mert Carnahan.

Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.