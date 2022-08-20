 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Verleen F. Gentry

Verleen Gentry

Kearney resident, 86

KEARNEY — Verleen F. Gentry, 86, of Kearney died on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Zion Lutheran Church in Kearney. Revs. James DeLoach and Doug Gaunt will officiate, and burial will be at Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney in addition to one hour of visitation prior to services on Wednesday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church.

