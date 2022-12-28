Velma Fox

North Platte resident, 89

NORTH PLATTE — Velma Florence (Schulz) Fox, age 89, of North Platte, formerly of Bertrand, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Linden Court in North Platte, Nebraska.

Velma was born July 23, 1933 to George and Lillian (Cunningham) Schulz in Litchfield, Nebraska.

Velma grew up and graduated from Litchfield High School with the class of 1952.

She met Dale J. Fox in Kearney, NE on a blind date, and the two of them eloped to North Platte and were married on September 27, 1957. The two of them welcomed their daughter, to much surprise, after being married 11 years, Linda Marie on August 26, 1968.

While living in Kearney, Velma worked as a seamstress at Bear Brand Hosiery Co. They moved to Bertrand in 1963 where she would run the scale at the elevator in Smithfield with her husband, Dale. From dressing chickens, laying out irrigation pipes, or being with the cow and calf operation she embraced the farm life. After the move to Bertrand, Velma was an active member of St. John's Catholic Church in Smithfield, Nebraska. She served in many positions of the Alter Society & helping teach Catechism classes. She was a charter member of the building commitee at the Bertrand Community Center. Velma loved farming and was a devoted mom to her daughter, Linda.

In 2014, she moved to Sutherland to be closer to Linda and her beloved grandboys, Dalton and Landon. She moved into Linden Court in 2019 where she was diagnosed with Parkinson's.

She & Dale enjoyed dancing and attending country concerts & stock car races around the state. Her “Calico” friends (cats) were many and such great companions through many years. And she always had time to enjoy a red beer with those dear “Fox/Hanson” family members. She loved to sew, embroider, and knit. If you were one of the lucky ones, you have a special remembrance to keep you warm. She had a zest for life, being a mom, and loved being “Fox Grandma” to the boys.

Velma was preceded in death by her husband, Dale, and her brothers; George “Arthur,” James, and Virgil Schulz.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Doug) Drews, of Paxton, NE; grandsons, Dalton, of North Platte, and Landon, of Paxton; godchildren, Sharlyn Bogner, of Kearney; Chuck Hanson, of Lincoln, NE; a sister; Donna (Bob) Henry; and brother, Donnie Schulz, all of Kearney; and special friends; Kirk, Kaylea, Avery, Seaver, and Gentri Goldfish, of Bertrand.

There will be no visitation. The family has chosen cremation.

A Rosary will be Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (C.T.) at the Old Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Hershey, Nebraska (236 Young Road, Hershey, NE 69143) with Father Joe Hannappel of St. James Catholic Church in Kearney officiating.

A Mass of The Christian Burial will follow the rosary.

Inurnment will take place Tuesday, January 3rd, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, NE.

Memorials have been established for the Bertrand Community Center.

