Velma Fox

Bertrand resident,89

NORTH PLATTE — Velma Florence Fox, 89, formerly of Bertrand, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, December 21st, 2022 at Linden Court in North Platte, NE.

Due to the weather we are rescheduling Velma's service to Thursday, January 5th.

The Rosary will be rescheduled to, Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (C.T.) at the Old Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Hershey, Nebraska (236 Young Road, Hershey, NE 69143) with Father Joe Hannappel of St. James Catholic Church in Kearney officiating.

A Mass of The Christian Burial will follow the rosary.

Inurnment will take place Tuesday, January 5th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, NE.

Memorials have been established for the Bertrand Community Center.

