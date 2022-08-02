Vance Bricker

Lexington resident, 87

LEXINGTON — Vance M. Bricker, 87, of Lexington died on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Avamere in Lexington, surrounded by his loving family.

A memorial book signing will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

A private graveside service with military honors will be prior to the service at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.

A celebration of life service will be11 a.m. Friday at Grace Lutheran Church in Lexington with Rev. John Strackbein, officiating. The service will be live-streamed via the Grace Lutheran Church Facebook page.

He was born on June 14, 1935, in Paxton to James M. and Emma (Crook) Bricker.

Vance married Dorothy Langmecher on Oct. 9, 1955.

Survivors include his wife, Dorothy of Lexington; his children, Vance Ryan Bricker of Lexington, Alan Bricker of Kearney, Bruce Bricker of Holdrege, Laurie Hamit of Greeley, Colorado, Shelly Pietenpol of Lincoln and Kevin Bricker of Ashland; thirteen grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.