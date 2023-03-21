Tovey L. Srack

Kearney resident, 71

Tovey L. Srack received her wings and went on to walk with the angels through the heavenly gates on March 17, 2023. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

Tovey was born on April 23, 1951 in Kearney to Wilbur and Delores (Ingram) Bickford. Tovey grew up in Kearney and attended Kearney High School. She was united in marriage to Jerold Srack on March 14, 1971, in Kearney. The couple was blessed with one son, Jerry Jason “JJ”.

JJ was the center of Tovey's life! He went on to work for several crushing crews crushing concrete.

Tovey worked for Chief Mfg. for 40 years where she met several friends who became her second family. She was a hard worker, dedicated mother, loving grandmother and devout bingo player.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, JJ Srack; granddaughters, Kylie Carey and Tayleigh Srack; grandson, O'Ryan Srack; great grandson, August Carey; bonus step grandsons, Blake Schroeder and Jayden Jacobsen; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and five sisters.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.