Tony Hempleman

Shelton resident, 62

SHELTON — Anthony “Tony” Hempleman, 62, of Shelton, NE passed away unexpectedly on January 9, 2023 at his home.

Funeral services will be 10:30 AM on Friday, January 13, 2023 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wood River.

Burial will follow in the Shelton Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM on Thursday, January 12, 2023 also at St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Memorials are suggested to Gibbon Rescue, Shelton Rescue, or the Shelton FFA.

Tony was born on May 23, 1960 in Kearney, NE to Adolph “Al” and Ann (Brewer) Hempleman. He grew up in Shelton graduating from Shelton High School in 1978. He then attended Kearney State College. On November 17, 1978 he married Terri English in Kearney, NE. The couple built their life together on the family farm South of Shelton working side-by-side for 40 years. Together they were blessed with four daughters: Tiffany, Megan, Brooke and Alie.

He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and husker baseball enthusiast. He enjoyed spending his mornings at the local coffee shop in Shelton with his lifelong friends, the Coffee Shop Buddies. Tony enjoyed his trips to Fonner Park. From February to May every year, that is where he could be found. His greatest joy were his grandchildren. He rarely missed an event and his cheers could be heard throughout the crowd. His presence at these events will be dearly, dearly missed.

He will be missed by his wife, Terri Hempleman of Shelton; daughters, Tiffany (Aaron) Schrunk of Grand Island, Megan (Michael) Lowe of Wood River, Brooke (Bourke) Bowen of Grand Island, and Alie (Pete) Kropp of Shelton; grandchildren: McKenna (Schrunk) Gerard, Carter Schrunk, Marley Schrunk, Parker Lowe, Major Bowen, Brooks Lowe, Case Bowen, Creighton Lowe, Landry Bowen, Briar Kropp, Harper Kropp, and Graysen Kropp; great grandchild, Nash Gerard; mother, Anna Lou Hempleman; sister, Candace Johnson; nephews, Quincy Slater, Kyle Johnson, Corey Johnson, Adam English and Justin English.

He was preceded in death by his father, Al Hempleman and father-in-law, Jake English.