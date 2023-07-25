“Tom” Svarvari

Deer Creek, Minnesota, 72

PERHAM, Minnesota - Gordon Thomas “Tom” Svarvari was born on April 11, 1951, in Wadena, Minnesota, to Gorden Woodrow and Marie Iona (Heard) Svarvari. He grew up on a farm west of Deer Creek. He attended Deer Creek Public School, graduating with the class of 1969. He attended St. Cloud State University for a year before enlisting in the U.S. Army, where he served for two years as a member of the military police. After being honorably discharged, he continued his studies at Kearney State College in Kearney, NE, earning a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. While in college he married Cynthia Maas, gaining a stepdaughter, Stacey. They were blessed with two children, Cameo Marie and Sage William.

After graduating Tom worked for Kraft Foods, visiting customers who sold their milk to Kraft. He always had a box of Kraft caramels in his vehicle that he shared generously with customers, friends and family. In 1997 he moved back to Deer Creek where he has lived ever since. During this time, he was active in the Elk's Club and served as the mayor of the town.

On July 20, 2023, Tom passed away at Perham Health in Perham, Minnesota, at 72 years of age. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Preceding Tom in death were his parents, Gordon and Marie Svarvari. He is survived by his children, Cameo Grayek (Chad) of Overton, NE, Sage Svarvari (Kylee) of Kearney, NE, Stacey Snider-Simon (Brian) of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren Dylan (Paige), Noah, Shae (Joel), Caleb, Maty, Saige, Chloe, Carson, Maisyn, Scarlett, Ivan, Tovar, Nikolai, and Nadia; great-grandchildren Eevee, Evan, Acacia, Briar, Everett, and Eliza.

There will be no services per his wishes. Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to leave memorials and condolences on Gordgon's Tribute Wall. Arrangements provided by Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of Wadena.