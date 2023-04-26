Todd A. Johnson, 62, of Hastings, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden with PMA Julie Schmidt officiating. Interment will be held following the service at the Upland Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time at the funeral home. Memorials in Todd's honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Todd Alex Johnson was born on October 14, 1960 to John N. and Euella M. (Detrick) Johnson in Minden. He grew up and attended school in the Minden area, graduating from Minden High School with the class of 1978. Todd was blessed with one daughter, Christin. He made his home in the Upland area, later moving to Hastings. Todd worked at the Upland Elevator and later farmed before not being able to continue due to his health.

He was a member of Upland United Methodist Church, where he was baptized and confirmed. Todd enjoyed watching Husker sports.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Christin Richards of Minden; grandchildren, Bryson, Brayann and Briella Richards; sisters, Linda (Thadd) Heberling of Sioux Falls, SD, and Rita (Steve) Crooks of Minden; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives, and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Doug, and sister-in-law, Nancy.

Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.