Todd Dibbles

Blue Hill resident, 51

HASTINGS — Todd Allen Dibbles, 51, of Blue Hill died on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare Hastings surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Blue Hill with Father Adam Sparling officiating.

There will be no viewing or visitation, as his wishes were to be cremated.

Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.

Todd was born on Oct. 29, 1970, to Melvin and Charlotte (Squires) Dibbles in Rockford, Illinois.

Todd married Maria A. Guajardo on April 28, 2000.

Survivors include his wife, Maria of Blue Hill; father, Melvin of Crandon, Wisconsin; three sons, Kenneth Taylo of Blue Hill, Nicholas Guajardo of Grand Island and Joshua Dibbles of Grand Island; three daughters, Ashley Woodcock of Austin, Kentucky, Emilia Dibbles of Blue Hill and Kristyanna Dibbles of Beatrice; two brothers, Scott Dibbles of Gotham, Wisconsin and David Dibbles of Oregon, Illinois; one sister, Debra Kay Hector of Florence, South Dakota; and two grandchildren.